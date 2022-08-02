West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari hands over names of corrupt TMC leaders to Union Min Amit Shah

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and gave him the names of 100 Trinamool Congress leaders including ministers and MLAs who are allegedly involved in scams in Bengal.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said that not just suspended TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee but several others are also involved in the scam.

“There is a block wise and district wise collector of money. Partha Chatterjee alone is not just involved in this scam. I have given names of 100 TMC leaders including some ministers and MLAs along with a few letter heads of ruling party leaders. The corruption should be uprooted from Bengal,” said Adhikari.

Stating that Shah has ‘assured’ of all help, the LoP also mentioned that he requested Shah to expedite the probe so that all those who are involved in scams can be ‘punished’.

Taking to Twitter, the Leader of Opposition said, “It's an honour for me to meet Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him on how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the Teachers recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest.”

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that after asking about implementation of CAA, the Union Home Minister assured that the BJP led Central government will take up the CAA issue after the third round of Covid vaccination is over.

It may be noted that the central government has taken up ‘precautionary dose’ drive from April which is likely to get over by the end of this year.

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said that she will be visiting the national capital to ‘safeguard’ his nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

“Mamata Banerjee had several times claimed that she doesn’t believe in Niti Ayog. She is visiting New Delhi just to safeguard Abhishek Banerjee but it won’t be successful as all involved in scams will be punished,” further added Adhikari.

Incidentally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had quizzed TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in connection to a coal scam in the state.