e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: At least 10 dead, several critical due to electrocution in Cooch Behar

Most of the passengers were from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Kolkata: At least 10 people died after being electrocuted in Cooch Behar on Monday and at least 16 were critically injured.

According to police, a pickup van carrying at least 37 passengers to neighbouring Jalpaiguri got electrocuted.

“Due to heavy rainfall possibly the pickup van got electrocuted due to the wiring system which was playing DJ. They were on their way to Jalpesh temple. All of them were rushed to a hospital where 10 were declared dead and 16 critically injured. The injured are admitted in the hospital and further investigation is going on,” said the police, also mentioning that most of the passengers were from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “My condolences & solidarity to the kin of 10 pilgrims of Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar who died of an accident today on way to Jalpesh temple. Rushed a Cabinet colleague to site, mobilized entire administration for rescue, help, treatment and initiated action against offending vehicle.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWest Bengal: At least 10 dead, several critical due to electrocution in Cooch Behar

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Maharashtra tops with GST collection of Rs 22,129 cr in July, Rs 212 cr less compared to June

Maharashtra tops with GST collection of Rs 22,129 cr in July, Rs 212 cr less compared to June

Gujarat: Opt for AAP if you want jobs, for BJP for spurious liquor, says Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat: Opt for AAP if you want jobs, for BJP for spurious liquor, says Arvind Kejriwal

Government Railway Police rescues more than 1500 children in 2022 under 'Operation Muskan'

Government Railway Police rescues more than 1500 children in 2022 under 'Operation Muskan'

Navi Mumbai: More than 400 turn out at free precautionary vaccination drive in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: More than 400 turn out at free precautionary vaccination drive in Kharghar