West Bengal: At least 10 dead, several critical due to electrocution in Cooch Behar

Kolkata: At least 10 people died after being electrocuted in Cooch Behar on Monday and at least 16 were critically injured.

According to police, a pickup van carrying at least 37 passengers to neighbouring Jalpaiguri got electrocuted.

“Due to heavy rainfall possibly the pickup van got electrocuted due to the wiring system which was playing DJ. They were on their way to Jalpesh temple. All of them were rushed to a hospital where 10 were declared dead and 16 critically injured. The injured are admitted in the hospital and further investigation is going on,” said the police, also mentioning that most of the passengers were from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “My condolences & solidarity to the kin of 10 pilgrims of Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar who died of an accident today on way to Jalpesh temple. Rushed a Cabinet colleague to site, mobilized entire administration for rescue, help, treatment and initiated action against offending vehicle.”