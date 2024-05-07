Horrific Video: Manipur Man Shoots Cow Twice In Head; PETA India Responds After Outrage On Social Media

X

In a shocking video, a Manipur man was seen shooting a cow in the head twice as an onlooker recorded the act on a mobile camera. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media with people demanding authority to act against the man and hold him accountable for his brazen act and animal cruelty.

In the video, the man can be seen holding a rifle and pointing towards the cow tied to a tree. As the man pulls the trigger, the bullet hits the cow's head and it falls on the ground. The man then fires another bullet which hits the head of the cow and it starts writhing in pain.

Watch the video here:

Posting the video on X and marking Office of the Home Minister of India and PETA India, the user Sunanda Roy said, "A Christian Kuki militant shot a Cow on head twice and recorded it just to mock Hindus in Manipur. Kuki terrorists are murdering thousands of cattles belonging to meitei farmers and dairy businesses. Killing a cow is illegal but they are breaking the law just for fun."

Soon after the post, PETA India in a response to the video said,"PETA India’s Cruelty Response Team is working with Manipur Police’s Cyber Crime Cell to confirm the details with respect to the location of the crime. Once it is ascertained we will work with the concerned district police to get an FIR registered and have necessary action taken."

Netizens also reacted to the video with shock and dismay. One user @NileshMathure said, "This is really painful to watch. Hope this person is found and make an example out of him. This is not acceptable."

"Quite an hurtful video, can't watch it for a second. Why post it?"said @advdhruvsharma.

@BengaluruFC_777 said, "This is soo horrible to watch."

"It is not to mock Hindus in Manipur. Beef is consumed by many people around the world. Some shots, curls, cuts, etc. in whatever way as per their convenience. Please don't try to bring the Kuki-Zo people in a more bad light by supporting meitei hindus who ate beef openly," said @Ching34133.