VIDEO: Meitei Women Protesters Obstruct Indian Army Convoy In Manipur's Bishnupur District, Reportedly Free 11 'Miscreants’

A group of women protesters forcefully released 11 miscreants- arrested with arms in ammunition-after confrontation with the Indian Army in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday, April 30.

In a release, posted on social media, Manipur Police said, "On April 30, at around 2:30 AM, a column of Mahar Regiment intercepted and detained 11 armed miscreants dressed in police fatigues.

Items recovered from them included 3 AK rifles (along with 7 magazines and 210 rounds of ammunition), 5 INSAS rifles (accompanied by 13 magazines and 260 rounds of ammunition), 2 SLR rifles (with 9 magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition), 2 hand grenades, bulletproof jackets, and various other items.

According to news agency PTI, the Army was patrolling in the Kumbi area when they intercepted two SUVs.

According to Manipur Police, "a group of womenfolk started gathering and blocked the road so as to prevent the movement of security forces. On being informed by the Army about the developing situation, District Police rushed to the spot. On reaching, it was informed by the army personnel that the 11 persons have been snatched by the womenfolk during aggressive confrontation with them despite their best efforts."

The videos of the shocking confrontation have gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, group of Meitei women, who gathered at the spot, demanded that the confiscated weapon to be given them back and asked not to confiscate any weapon till the conflict is over.

After the incident, Manipur Police stated, that Displaying dogged determination and intent, teams of both Manipur Police and the Indian Army were successful in breaking through a number of obstacles/ barriers created by hostile sympathizers and reach out to the the teams at Kumbi PS. The recovered weapons and ammunitions were kept in safe custody.

"The mob was later dispersed and the situation was brought under control. Necessary legal action is being taken up," says Manipur Police release

(With inputs from PTI)