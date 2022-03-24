'West Bengal is in a state of anarchy': BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Birbhum violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the Birbhum incident in which eight people were burnt alive early on Tuesday. He said these killings are happening under the aegis of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and that the dissidents are either manhandled or murdered in the state.

"West Bengal is in a state of anarchy. After the Assembly elections in 2021, BJP workers' houses were set ablaze. These killings (Birbhum violence) are happening under the aegis of govt. People are living in an atmosphere of terror," news agency ANI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

"State has nexus of criminals, officials & political party instead of democracy. Dissidents against govt are either manhandled or are murdered. Governor is also treated in this manner.If situation aggravates like this, we'll demand President's rule," he added.

Meanwhile, taking a tough stance, Mamata Banerjee today said suspects of the killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

Banerjee, who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village, also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families.

"Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight," she said.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses.

Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.

"Police has been ordered to throw a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit firearms and bombs across Bengal," Banerjee said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

(With PTI inputs)

