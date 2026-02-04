A Turkish Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Istanbul made an emergency landing at Kolkata on Wednesday, February 4, after an engine malfunction shortly after take-off. According to a statement by the Kolkata Airport Director, the aircraft, en route to Istanbul from Kathmandu, reportedly caught fire in the right engine immediately after takeoff.
Turkish Airlines Flight From Kathmandu Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Fire; All 236 People Onboard Safe
A Turkish Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Istanbul made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on February 4 after its right engine caught fire shortly after takeoff. Kolkata Airport authorities confirmed the incident. All passengers and crew were reported safe as the pilots successfully diverted the aircraft, preventing any casualties or further damage.
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
