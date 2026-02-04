Turkish Airlines Flight From Kathmandu Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Fire; All 236 People Onboard Safe | X

A Turkish Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Istanbul made an emergency landing at Kolkata on Wednesday, February 4, after an engine malfunction shortly after take-off. According to a statement by the Kolkata Airport Director, the aircraft, en route to Istanbul from Kathmandu, reportedly caught fire in the right engine immediately after takeoff.

