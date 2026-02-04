 ‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida Parking Area | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida Parking Area | VIDEO

‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida Parking Area | VIDEO

A heated argument at a parking area in Noida has gone viral on social media, showing a woman holding her pet dog and angrily confronting another woman. In the video, she is heard shouting “Marega mere kutte ko?!” while allegedly using abusive language. The exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a heated confrontation in a Noida parking area has gone viral on social media, capturing a woman dressed in red aggressively arguing with several people while holding a small white pet dog in her arms.

Woman Seen Using Profanity Amid Verbal Spat

In the video, the woman referred to as “didi” by others present is seen shouting loudly and repeatedly using explicit Hindi abuses during the argument. She appears visibly agitated as she confronts people standing in front of her.

At least two to three men are seen surrounding the woman, with some attempting to either restrain her or pull the dog away. The video shows a brief tug-of-war-like situation as multiple hands reach toward the pet while the woman clutches the dog tightly and continues shouting.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final
Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final
Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
As AC Locals Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line Between Panvel–CSMT, Commuters Flag High Fares & Frequent Delays
As AC Locals Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line Between Panvel–CSMT, Commuters Flag High Fares & Frequent Delays
Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Notification For 902 Posts Out; Check Selection Process Here
Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Notification For 902 Posts Out; Check Selection Process Here
Read Also
Mumbai News: Post-Polls, BMC Steps Up Action Against Unauthorised Extensions And Hawkers, Activists...
article-image

Dog Appears Distressed During Scuffle

The small white dog remains in the woman’s arms throughout most of the clip and appears distressed amid the physical pulling and loud verbal exchange. Bystanders are seen trying to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

Police Action Unclear

It is not yet clear whether the police were informed or if any formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. The exact cause of the confrontation also remains unknown.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida...
‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida...
Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's...
Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's...
Gaming To Death: Why Four Minor Suicides Within 24 Hours Is A National Crisis
Gaming To Death: Why Four Minor Suicides Within 24 Hours Is A National Crisis
Kerala Lottery Result: February 04, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-38 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 04, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-38 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
President’s Rule Revoked In Manipur As Y Khemchand Singh Set To Take Oath As CM At 6 PM
President’s Rule Revoked In Manipur As Y Khemchand Singh Set To Take Oath As CM At 6 PM