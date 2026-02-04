‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida Parking Area | VIDEO

A video showing a heated confrontation in a Noida parking area has gone viral on social media, capturing a woman dressed in red aggressively arguing with several people while holding a small white pet dog in her arms.

Woman Seen Using Profanity Amid Verbal Spat

In the video, the woman referred to as “didi” by others present is seen shouting loudly and repeatedly using explicit Hindi abuses during the argument. She appears visibly agitated as she confronts people standing in front of her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At least two to three men are seen surrounding the woman, with some attempting to either restrain her or pull the dog away. The video shows a brief tug-of-war-like situation as multiple hands reach toward the pet while the woman clutches the dog tightly and continues shouting.

Dog Appears Distressed During Scuffle

The small white dog remains in the woman’s arms throughout most of the clip and appears distressed amid the physical pulling and loud verbal exchange. Bystanders are seen trying to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

Police Action Unclear

It is not yet clear whether the police were informed or if any formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. The exact cause of the confrontation also remains unknown.