Viral Bijnor Stray Dog Performing 'Parikrama' To Return From Noida After Treatment At NGO: Owner Says, 'It's An Honor I Could Do This'

What began as a mysterious and spiritually charged moment inside a village temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district soon turned into a powerful story of compassion, awareness, and animal welfare.

A stray dog, later named Bhairav, was spotted continuously circling the idols of Lord Hanuman and Maa Durga inside an ancient temple in Nandpur village, located in the Nagina region. The unusual sight, captured on camera, quickly went viral, drawing massive attention both online and offline.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Three days of continuous parikrama stuns devotees

According to locals, the dog first appeared at the temple early on Monday and began moving in a repetitive circular motion around the Hanuman idol. For nearly three days, Bhairav continued this ritual-like movement without rest. On the third day, he shifted toward the idol of Goddess Durga and resumed the same pattern.

Devotees gathered in large numbers, many interpreting the act as divine devotion. Social media users called it a “spiritual sign,” while others expressed amazement at the dog’s calm and focused behaviour.

“He showed no fear, aggression, or discomfort despite the growing crowd,” said a local devotee. “It felt like something extraordinary was unfolding.”

Medical diagnosis reveals neurological disorder

However, animal welfare experts soon clarified that Bhairav’s actions were not spiritual but medical. The viral video caught the attention of House of Stray Animals, a Delhi-based NGO that immediately stepped in to rescue the dog.

After being transported to Noida, Bhairav underwent medical evaluation at MaxPetZ. Doctors diagnosed him with severe dehydration, dangerously low blood pressure, a slow heart rate, and a neurological condition that caused repetitive circular movement.

NGO steps in

The rescue mission was led by NGO founder Sanjay Mohapatra, who described the experience as deeply emotional.

“It was an honour to have the opportunity to rescue Bhairav and care for him. We consider it a blessing to serve Hanuman Ji’s bhakt,” Mohapatra said.

He added, “With timely treatment, love, and care, Bhairav showed remarkable improvement. We wish him a healthy, safe, and peaceful life ahead.”

Bhairav on his way back home

On February 4, 2026, the NGO confirmed that Bhairav had fully recovered and was safely on his way back from Noida to his hometown in Bijnor.

“After days of careful monitoring and treatment, Bhairav is now fit to return home. Our collective efforts have brought him back into good health,” the NGO said in an official update.

The heartwarming rescue story has since sparked conversations around animal health awareness, responsible interpretation of viral incidents, and the importance of timely medical intervention.