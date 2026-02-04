Karnataka High Court Seeks FRRO Data On Illegal Foreign Nationals, Flags Internal Security Risks In State

Karnataka High Court | Photo: PTI

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Expressing its displeasure over inept handling of the foreign nationals, who reside illegally in the State, Karnataka HIgh Court has directed the government to furnish the details of foreign nationals, who are staying in the State without registering themselves with the FRRO.

Security concerns raised

``The foreign nationals living in the country without a valid passport or visa and without any documents are dangerous to the internal security of the country. The government should furnish all the details regarding the steps taken to find such offenders,'' the High Court noted.

Two Nigerian citizen -- Imeca James Ivoba and Woodrek Fidelis, who were caught peddling drugs, had sought to quash the FIR filed against them under NDPS Act, Objecting to the plea, Deputy Advocate General H Shanthibhushan informed the court that the two accused were caught with 400 gms of MDMA and Cocaine. The two had come to India in 2015 under Business Visa, but stayed back even after the Visa expired using a different Visa. Though there is a rule that they have to register themselves at FRRO within 14 days of Visa expiring, the two had not registered themselves.

Visa norms violated

Expressing his shock over the details, Justice M Nagaprasanna wondered how can so many foreign nationals stay back in Bengaluru without registering themselves at FRRO. ``The foreign nationals living without valid passports or visas and entered without proper documents are potential threats for the country's internal security. We have to find them out and send them back to their respective countries. The government can not stay as a mute spectator to such developments,'' Justice Nagaprasanna noted.

While posting the next hearing to Feb 5, Justice Nagaprasanna directed the government to furnish all the details of its efforts to trace such illegal residents of foreign origin to the court during the next hearing.