West Bengal: Internet Suspended After Clashes Between Two Groups In Murshidabad

Clash between two groups in Murshidabad's Beldanga; over alleged blasphemy at a Kartik Puja pandal. |

Kolkata: Internet services were suspended at Murshidabad and Jangipur along with neighbouring areas on Sunday after two groups clashed at Murshidabad’s Beldanga area from Saturday night.

A large contingent of police were deployed at the area and fifteen people were arrested who were reportedly involved in the clashes. Search is going on to find more people involved in the clashes. However, till the time of reporting no fresh tension was seen in the area.

After the tension, Kartik er Lorai (Kartik fight), a century-old procession, was observed peacefully at the Beldanga area.

Yet another Hindu festival marred by violence in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal.



In Murshidabad's Beldanga, Hindu homes are attacked on Kartik Puja, while her police remain spineless spectators.



How long will Hindus suffer under her appeasement politics? This lawlessness must…

West Bengal: Muslim mobs have go on a rampage in Murshidabad's Beldanga; over alleged blasphemy at a Kartik Puja pandal.



Amongst the visual doing rounds is the para-military forces had to run for their lives, as Muslim mobs could be seen attacking them.

Murshidabad police superintendent Suryapratap Yadav along with state DGP Rajeev Kumar had visited the spot.

Yadav was seen appealing to people not to take ‘law and order in their hands’.

“Tension started from a local issue. Necessary action will be taken against the culprits. I request everyone to assist the police in maintaining law and order. I request both the sides not to take law and order in their hands,” said Yadav.

On Saturday evening a video with a derogatory message went viral on the social media about Kartik Puja. People gathered at Ganeshtala and vandalized the gate where the message was displayed, following which a communal tension erupted in the area.

At least 30 shops and houses were either ransacked or set on fire and several trains passing Beldanga station got halted midway.