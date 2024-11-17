West Bengal: Prime Accused In TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Attack Case Arrested From Galsi

West Bengal: Prime accused Iqbal Khan arrested from Galsi in connection with TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh's attack | X

Kolkata: The prime accused in Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sushanta Ghosh’s attack incident on Friday was arrested from Galsi in East Burdwan on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Iqbal alias Afroz Khan alias Gulzar, rode the two-wheeler and led Yuvraj Singh to Rajdanga area in south Kolkata, in front of Ghosh’s residence for attacking him.

The CCTV footage of Ghosh’s residence clearly showed that Yuvraj got down the motorbike to shoot Ghosh and after two failed attempts tried to get back on the bike to leave the area but the local people caught hold of Yuvraj and handed him over to Kolkata police.

According to a police officer, following a tip-off that Iqbal would flee to Jharkhand, they could arrest Iqbal from Durgapur Expressway Galsi naka point.

“After initial probe it seems that Iqbal had planned the entire murder of the TMC councillor and had convinced Yuvaraj to execute the plan for a payment of Rs. 10000. Iqbal had arranged an accommodation for Yuvraj in the Lake Town area of the city and provided him with the firearm used in the incident,” said a police official.

Earlier on Saturday, police nabbed a taxi driver Ahmed, who drove Yuvraj from Babughat to Lake Town where Yuvraj stayed at a housing complex.

Kolkata police Commissioner Manoj Verma had reached the spot where the incident took place on Friday late evening and said that the investigation is going on. TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh said that he is ‘shocked’.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had called me to know about the incident. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had visited my residence. I am not scared by the incident, but I am in a state of shock. I am not sure who is behind this,” said Ghosh.