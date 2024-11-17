 West Bengal: Prime Accused In TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Attack Case Arrested From Galsi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Prime Accused In TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Attack Case Arrested From Galsi

West Bengal: Prime Accused In TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Attack Case Arrested From Galsi

The prime accused in Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sushanta Ghosh’s attack incident on Friday was arrested from Galsi in East Burdwan on Saturday. The accused, identified as Iqbal alias Afroz Khan alias Gulzar, rode the two-wheeler and led Yuvraj Singh to Rajdanga area in south Kolkata, in front of Ghosh’s residence for attacking him.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 05:29 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Prime accused Iqbal Khan arrested from Galsi in connection with TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh's attack | X

Kolkata: The prime accused in Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sushanta Ghosh’s attack incident on Friday was arrested from Galsi in East Burdwan on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Iqbal alias Afroz Khan alias Gulzar, rode the two-wheeler and led Yuvraj Singh to Rajdanga area in south Kolkata, in front of Ghosh’s residence for attacking him.

The CCTV footage of Ghosh’s residence clearly showed that Yuvraj got down the motorbike to shoot Ghosh and after two failed attempts tried to get back on the bike to leave the area but the local people caught hold of Yuvraj and handed him over to Kolkata police.

According to a police officer, following a tip-off that Iqbal would flee to Jharkhand, they could arrest Iqbal from Durgapur Expressway Galsi naka point.

FPJ Shorts
NHRC India’s 6-Day ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme On Human Rights For NHRIs Of 8 Global South Countries Concludes In Collaboration With MEA
NHRC India’s 6-Day ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme On Human Rights For NHRIs Of 8 Global South Countries Concludes In Collaboration With MEA
Bombay HC Permits Resumption Of Flower, Garland Offerings At Shri Saibaba Sansthan In Shirdi After 3 Years
Bombay HC Permits Resumption Of Flower, Garland Offerings At Shri Saibaba Sansthan In Shirdi After 3 Years
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old TV Show Set Worker Electrocuted At Film City, FIR Filed Against Contractor
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old TV Show Set Worker Electrocuted At Film City, FIR Filed Against Contractor
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Economy In Decline Under Current Govt', Says Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Economy In Decline Under Current Govt', Says Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram

“After initial probe it seems that Iqbal had planned the entire murder of the TMC councillor and had convinced Yuvaraj to execute the plan for a payment of Rs. 10000. Iqbal had arranged an accommodation for Yuvraj in the Lake Town area of the city and provided him with the firearm used in the incident,” said a police official.

Earlier on Saturday, police nabbed a taxi driver Ahmed, who drove Yuvraj from Babughat to Lake Town where Yuvraj stayed at a housing complex.

Kolkata police Commissioner Manoj Verma had reached the spot where the incident took place on Friday late evening and said that the investigation is going on. TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh said that he is ‘shocked’.

Read Also
Video: TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Narrowly Escapes Murder Attempt In Kolkata's Kasba After...
article-image

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had called me to know about the incident. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had visited my residence. I am not scared by the incident, but I am in a state of shock. I am not sure who is behind this,” said Ghosh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Prime Accused In TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Attack Case Arrested From Galsi

West Bengal: Prime Accused In TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Attack Case Arrested From Galsi

NHRC India’s 6-Day ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme On Human Rights For NHRIs Of 8...

NHRC India’s 6-Day ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme On Human Rights For NHRIs Of 8...

Tome & Plume: This Generation’s Virginia Woolf, Samantha Harvey Wins Booker Prize

Tome & Plume: This Generation’s Virginia Woolf, Samantha Harvey Wins Booker Prize

'Punjab AAP Govt Has Ensured Job To Youth in Every Village', Says Arvind Kejriwal

'Punjab AAP Govt Has Ensured Job To Youth in Every Village', Says Arvind Kejriwal

Sukhbir Badal Resigns As Shiromani Akali Dal Chief; Elections For New President Likely To Be Held In...

Sukhbir Badal Resigns As Shiromani Akali Dal Chief; Elections For New President Likely To Be Held In...