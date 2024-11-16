Video: TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Narrowly Escapes Murder Attempt In Kolkata's Kasba After Shooter's Gun Malfunctions; 1 Arrested |

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress councillor narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Kolkata’s Kasba area when the shooter’s gun malfunctioned. The dramatic incident, captured on CCTV outside the councillor’s home, occurred late on Friday night.

Sushanta Ghosh, councillor of Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was seated in front of his residence when two men arrived on a scooter. One of them attempted to fire at him twice, but the gun failed to discharge any bullets.

Watch the cctv footage of the moment when one person tried to open fire on TMC Councillor Sushanta Ghosh but couldn’t do so as weapon got locked. Incident took place around 8Pm in Kolkata’s Kasba area when Sushant Ghosh was sitting in front of his house . A 17-year-old boy has… pic.twitter.com/Cvymf6Qp22 — Piyali Mitra (@Plchakraborty) November 15, 2024

Ghosh Runs To Grab The Shooter

Realizing the shooter was in trouble, Ghosh sprang into action and charged at him. The assailant attempted to flee on the scooter with his accomplice but slipped, leading to an on-foot chase. Ghosh and the locals eventually heldhim.

The crowd thrashed the shooter before forcing him to confess on camera, as reported by NDTV. In a video recorded by bystanders, the captured assailant admitted, “I was not given any money. I was just given a photo and asked to murder him.” He was later handed over to the police.

Shooters Hired From Bihar, Reveals Probe

Police investigations revealed that the shooters were hired from Bihar, with local rivalries suspected to be the motive behind the attack. Ghosh, visibly shaken, expressed his disbelief over the incident. “I have been a councillor for 12 years and never thought I could be attacked, especially while sitting in my own area,” Ghosh told NDTV.

Local MP Mala Roy and MLA Javed Khan visited Ghosh to offer their support after the attack. Local police is now probing the identities of those who orchestrated the attempted murder and the motives behind it.