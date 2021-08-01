West Bengal: Infighting within BJP once again gains prominence in Bongaon as leaders skip party meetings

Kolkata: Once again Matua belt came to the headlines as new speculation started over BJP MLAs defection as three BJP MLAs Subrata Thakur, Ashok Kirntania, Biswajit Das along with Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur and district general secretary Debdas Mandal remained absent in an organizational meet called by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Notably, soon after recently concluded Assembly polls West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh also held an organizational meeting in Bongaon where these three MLAs also remained absent.

According to Bongaon BJP district president Manaspati said that though everyone was informed about the Union Minister’s visit, due to personal issues none of the MLAs attended the meeting.

One of the MLAs Ashok Kirtania who was seen at Digha said that he went to Digha with party workers.

Bongaon (North) MLA Subrata Thakur claimed that he didn’t get call from anyone and also that he wasn’t aware of the meeting.

Bagda MLA Biswajit Das said that he was visiting deceased BJP leader Rishab Adhikari’s house and also that no one from BJP visited Rishab for which he had gone to meet the family members of the deceased leader.

“The mentality of the local BJP cadres is changing with each day and if this continues then there won’t be any BJP supporters in the day to come,” said Biswajit.

However, Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur who wass recently included in union cabinet, was busy with meeting at New Delhi.

Taking a dig at the saffron camp, TMC MLA Tapas Roy sarcastically questioned whether BJP will still exist in West Bengal till 2024 Lok Sabha election.