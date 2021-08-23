West Bengal: Infighting erupts in BJP youth wing as non resident Bengali made national executive committee member

Kolkata: Infighting was seen amongst West Bengal BJP youth wing cadres after Animesh Biswas, a Bengali from Uttar Pradesh was selected as the National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Youth Wing.

Several youth wing cadres from districts and even from the city took to social media and termed BJP as ‘Taliban’.

Sashikala Bagchi, a BJP youth wing cadre took to Facebook and slammed BJP central leaders and claimed them to be ‘anti-Bengalis’.

“Taliban is not just in Afghanistan. In India, the Taliban are in Delhi who have been anti-Bengali people from the beginning. They could have given the post to a Bengali from West Bengal,” said Sashikala.

Sumanta Sikdar, another BJP cadre, said that the youths of West Bengal are being overlooked by the BJP central leaders. Sikdar too called Central BJP leaders to be replicas of ‘Taliban’.

Sudeshna Talkudar wrote, “BJP cadres are being killed in Bengal and Animesh a thief has been given a high post just because he is close to Shiv Prakash. The BJP leaders are nothing less than Taliban, as in Bengal quota they have sent someone from UP”.

Several cadres also claimed Animesh to be a ‘thief’ and alleged that in UP in the name of ‘Save Bengal’ Animesh had allegedly taken money from several people.

Meanwhile, Youth wing president Saumitra Khan said that the decisions of the central leaders are befitting and also that he doesn’t have any problem with the decision.

“Animesh is a Bengali and is very much from Kolkata. The central leaders have taken the correct decision and I don’t have any problem with it. Animesh has been working for BJP for the last five years and those who are maligning BJP central leaders are from TMC and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh is instrumental behind the comments,” stated Saumitra.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that in the BJP national youth wing the vice-president is from Bengal and the name was sent by the Bengal chapter of the party and also welcomed the Central leadership’s current decision.

Meanwhile, talking to Free Press Journal Animesh Biswas said that even a non-resident of Bengal but of Bengali origin, is a Bengali and also that he has been working for Bengal for the last seven years.

“With all due respect to Kunal Ghosh, all those Bengali who have moved out of West Bengal for work aren't Bengali? Isn't Sister Nivedita a lesser Bengali? I am a Bengali as much as anyone and this is just an effort to block educated Bengali youngsters from entering into political activities. I challenge all those who have tried to make a fake campaign to prove all those allegations against me. It’s an insult to the people of Chakdah where I have a home. It’s a matter of pride for my family who are based here in the entire West Bengal,” said Animesh thanking the central leaders for the post.

However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter and sarcastically slammed the BJP for not getting anyone befitting from the party’s Bengal chapter for the post.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:50 PM IST