West Bengal: BJP infighting leads to death of youth wing vice-president Raju Sarkar

Kolkata: Infighting amongst the BJP youth wing leaders led to the death of the West Bengal BJP youth wing vice-president Raju Sarkar.

According to BJP sources, during a closed door meeting at BJP’s election office in Kolkata’s Hastings area, there was a brawl over a diary which even led to physical abuse amongst the leaders.

“Raju asked for a diary from a leader which he had refused to give and then a brawl started following which Raju left the meeting. After few minutes he returned to the meeting and fell ill,” said the sources.

The sources also confirmed that Raju was taken to PG hospital and after the officials denied admission he was taken to Apollo hospital and the doctors claimed that he was brought dead.

“The doctors are saying that he died on the way due to massive cardiac arrest,” added the sources.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that he had heard of a brawl but wasn’t aware what exactly had happened as he is in New Delhi.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that couple of days back Raju met Kunal and had shown his interest to rejoin the TMC.

Notably, Raju a close aide of TMC leader Mukul Roy had defected to the saffron camp with Mukul.