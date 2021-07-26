I-PAC members conducting ground assessment, detained in Tripura: Sources

22 member team of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) have been detained Tripura's Hotel Woodland Park at Agartala. They were conducting a ground assessment for the the Trinamool Congress ahead of

With an aim to make Trinamool Congress’ base strong in Tripura, 22 members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-Pac were visiting Tripura last week and according to I-Pac sources the team has been forcibly detained in the Hotel and is not allowed to step out.

“The team has been put up in Woodland Park hotel and the police is practically saying that they are COVID positive and are kept in house arrest, while not allowing them to work. The police also declined to comment as well,” said I-Pac sources.

Sources said that Prashant Kishore's surveyors had arrived here more than a week ago and had been moving in different parts of the state to conduct their survey.

They are under confinement since last night, revealed sources.

It is pertinent to mention that in keeping with 2023 Tripura Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress is trying to emerge as an alternative party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Notably, several TMC supporters were arrested on July 21 in Tripura for allegedly breaking COVID-19 protocols and assembling in large numbers to hear West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech on TMC martyr’s day on July 21.