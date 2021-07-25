West Bengal: BJP plans to hold several agitation programs in August

Notably, earlier this month, BJP youth wing president resigned from his post and slammed Dilip Ghosh and without naming also slammed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Later, BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested him he take back the charge of BJP West Bengal youth wing president.

Speaking to the media, BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Saumitra is emotional and also that earlier on several occasions had done something similar.

Incidentally, the BJP is planning two agitation programs in August.

“From August 9-15 we will observe Paschim Banga Diwas (West Bengal Day), and from August 9-16 we will observe Paschim Banga Bachao Diwas (Save West Bengal) to counter TMC’s Khela Hobe Diwas. The youth wing is given the charge of the program and we will also agitate in front of District Magistrate office,” said the sources also adding that the BJP will also hold ‘Kolkata Chalo Abhiyaan’ in August.

In order to boost the morale of the workers, the party chief had asked them to stand together and work for the benefit of the people.

“It is difficult to identify who is the real good worker and who fakes just to get advantage but we all will have to work together,” said Ghosh, mentioning that the turncoats going back to TMC after BJP's poll debacle as ‘rotten potatoes’.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media and said that after the landslide victory in Bengal she will now establish ‘Khela Hobe’ in the national capital as she is visiting there tomorrow and then she will establish ‘Khela Hobe’ in the entire country.