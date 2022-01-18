West Bengal: Iconic cartoonist Narayan Debnath passes away at 97 in Kolkata

Kolkata: Legendary Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, the creator of Bengali comic characters 'Bantul The Great', 'Handa Bhonda' and 'Nonte Phonte', passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness.

He was 97.

Debnath, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, breathed his last at 10.15 am, at the Bellevue Hospital in Kolkata.



He was admitted to the hospital on December 24 and was on ventilator support.

With ANI and PTI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 01:02 PM IST