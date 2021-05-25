West Bengal: Howrah Bridge, Kolkata airport to remain closed due to Cyclone Yaas

Two persons were electrocuted and at least 80 houses were damaged in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal due to strong winds and heavy rainfall today at the onset of cyclone Yaas.

Briefing the mediapersons at state secretariat 'Nabanna', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "In view of Cyclone Yaas, 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated. In the impact of the strong winds, 40 houses were damaged in Halisahar with 4-5 people sustained injuries. 40 houses were damaged in Chuchura. Unfortunately, two people have died due to lightning in Pandua." Several houses and electricity poles were damaged and trees uprooted in Naihati and Halisahar of North 24 Paragans district due to the strong winds that hit the region earlier on Tuesday evening. Local police personnel were present at the site.

There was an increase in water level in the sea in Shankarpur-Digha Beach, while heavy rain and strong winds continue to be there in the coastal region.

Meanwhile, the Met office confirmed that Kolkata and its adjoining areas will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall but won’t have any damage like it was during cyclone Amphan.