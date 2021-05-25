Cyclone Yaas: Northeast Frontier Railway cancels 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains till May 29 - Check full list here

In an effort to minimise casualties from severe cyclone 'Yaas', expected to make landfall on Wednesday, the West Bengal government on Tuesday said it has relocated more than 9 lakh people to different cyclone centres, schools, colleges, and other government places in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government has created a master plan with three lakh people working directly in relief and rescue work during and after the storm. Addressing a press conference in state Secretariat 'Nabanna', she said: "After coming to power, we have developed 4,000 flood centres. People particularly in the areas of Digha, Sundarbans, Kakdwip, Sagar island and other low-lying areas have been shifted to flood centres and different schools. More than 9 lakh people have been evacuated and the process of shifting is still on. Last year we evacuated 10 lakh people."

Banerejee, who has decided to stay in the state Secretariat on Tuesday night to keep a close watch on the developments across the state, said: "We have opened war rooms in every block and they are asked to keep the district administration updated. A force of 3 lakh people has been set up to combat the severe cyclone.

"The force includes 74,000 government officials and employees, and 2 lakh police personnel. Apart from that, teams of the NDRF, SDRF, electricity, and telecom workers have been kept ready for any kind of emergency situation," the Chief Minister added.