West Bengal: Hearing of PAC issue commences in Assembly following Supreme Court’s verdict

Kolkata: Following Supreme Court’s verdict that the PAC issue hearing should be completed in two weeks in the Assembly, the lawyer of PAC chairman Mukul Roy submitted their evidence claiming that he is still in BJP.

According to Roy’s lawyer, they have submitted the video clips and other evidence clearly stating that BJP Krishnanagar (North) MLA Mukul Roy is still in BJP and did not defect back to the Trinamool Congress.

“Visiting Trinamool Bhawan and receiving a token of appreciation from TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee doesn’t really call for Roy’s rejoining TMC. He is still in BJP as at every occasion Roy speaks in favor of the BJP. We have submitted all the documents of our claims to Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay,” mentioned the lawyer.

It can be recalled that after Roy had defected to the TMC in June last year, the state Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay assigned Roy as PAC chairman citing that the saffron camp had proposed his name.

Following Roy’s selection, the BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had boycotted the meetings of all committees of the Assembly and also moved Calcutta High Court over disqualification of Roy’s chairman and MLA post.

According to Biman Bandhopadhyay, he will follow the verdict of the apex court and will complete this issue within two weeks.

“Mukul Roy’s lawyer gave their evidence and Suvendu Adhikari’s lawyer wanted to submit a counter reply. I had asked him only to reply based on what Roy’s lawyer had submitted by January 28,” mentioned Bandhopadhyay.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he doesn’t ‘believe’ in the hearing of the Assembly proceedings and also that he will keep faith in the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“Hearing in the Assembly is just a farce. After the High Court had asked for the hearing in the Supreme Court and after the apex court had asked to finish this issue within two weeks I have faith in the Supreme Court’s verdict,” said Adhikari.

Slamming Roy, Adhikari claimed that TMC leaders claimed that Roy is ‘not mentally fit’.

“TMC leaders including his son claimed that Roy is not mentally fit so how can a mad person manage the public accounts committee?” questioned LoP.

Taking further potshots at LoP, the Assembly Speaker claimed that due to ‘low performance’ Adhikari is showing his ‘frustration’.

“It is the first time in the history of the state Assembly that the opposition party doesn’t attend Assembly programmes. Even LoP failed to perform his duties,” mentioned Bandhopadhyay.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:54 PM IST