 West Bengal: HC Seeks CBI Probe In Alleged Tampering Of Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: HC Seeks CBI Probe In Alleged Tampering Of Documents

West Bengal: HC Seeks CBI Probe In Alleged Tampering Of Documents

The incidents of such alleged tampering of documents concerning rural polls happened in Uluberia Block 1, Murshidabad’s Burwan and in Bhangor.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Kolkata: Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe over alleged tampering of documents concerning rural polls and has asked the central agency to submit the report before the court by July 7, a day before rural poll.

“The allegations are against state government officials. Since the state agency cannot probe into such cases, the probe has been handed over to CBI,” said Justice Sinha.

Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that their workers were denied party symbols during the scrutiny of the nominations.

Chowdhury who had agitated in front of Burwan BDO office in Murshidabad protesting the ‘untoward’ incident said that no one from the state administration had visited him or given him any assurance.

“We didn’t want money from the state government, be it personal or earned by unfair means. We just wanted to contest the elections in free and fair means,” mentioned Chowdhury.

Congress leader Soumya Aich Roy complained, “The form B given to our candidates was destroyed. The court had asked that our candidates should be accompanied by central forces or SP in the absence of central forces to get their forms.”

The incidents of such alleged tampering happened in Uluberia Block 1, Murshidabad’s Burwan and in Bhangor.

In Bhangor several CPI (M) candidates complained that despite filing their nomination their names were missing from the State Election Commission (SEC) website.

In Uluberia, CPI (M) candidate Kashmira Bibi said, “I had filed my nomination including my OBC certificate. But BDO said that my OBC certificate was missing. I think it has been destroyed for which I had to inform my party.”

Justice Sinha however asked to preserve and submit the video recording of the proceedings at the panchayat election office in Uluberia I block to CBI.

Read Also
West Bengal: Governor's Security Clears Bombs Littered All Over As He Visits Bhangor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: HC Seeks CBI Probe In Alleged Tampering Of Documents

West Bengal: HC Seeks CBI Probe In Alleged Tampering Of Documents

West Bengal: Get More Central Forces Or Step Down, HC directs State Election Commission

West Bengal: Get More Central Forces Or Step Down, HC directs State Election Commission

Sonia Gandhi Appeals For Peace In Manipur: 'Unprecedented Violence Has Left Deep Wound On Nation's...

Sonia Gandhi Appeals For Peace In Manipur: 'Unprecedented Violence Has Left Deep Wound On Nation's...

PM Modi's Yoga Event At UN Sets Guinness World Record for Most Nationalities Participating

PM Modi's Yoga Event At UN Sets Guinness World Record for Most Nationalities Participating

'Yoga Is Free From Copyrights, Is Truly Universal': PM Modi At 'World Record' UN Event (WATCH)

'Yoga Is Free From Copyrights, Is Truly Universal': PM Modi At 'World Record' UN Event (WATCH)