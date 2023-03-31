West Bengal: HC quashes proceedings against BJP leader Shiv Prakash | ANI

Kolkata: Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) of Calcutta High Court on Thursday quashed proceedings against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Prakash in connection to a rape charge done by a woman party worker.

Reading the FIR, the Justice observed that it revolves around the relationship between former BJP general secretary (organization) Amalendu Chattopadhyay and the complainant.

FIR registered in 2018

“It is submitted that the petitioner is completely innocent and in no way connected with the commission of the offences as alleged or at all, but has been falsely tagged with the instant case. The letter of complaint is born out of political vendetta since the petitioner and the other co-accused are senior politicians, holding posts of importance in the organization,” read the order.

It may be noted that the FIR was registered in 2018 where the complainant claimed that the former state general secretary (organisation) Chattopadhyay helped her to tackle the ‘odds’ within the party.

Complaint claims Chattopadhyay saved her

The complainant also claimed that Chattopadhyay also saved her when Shiv Prakash and another party leader tried to ‘rape’ her in a hotel room.

“It is submitted that there are several WhatsApp chats between 2018 to 2019 shared between the complainant and the petitioner, wherein she has offered to withdraw her complaints filed against the petitioner if the petitioner gets her married to a rich and powerful Member of Parliament,” further read the order.