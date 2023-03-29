Calcutta HC upholds stay on arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in cruelty & assault case filed by wife |

The Calcutta High Court upheld a ruling by the Sessions Judge, Alipore that stayed the arrest warrant issued against cricketer Mohammad Shami in a case of cruelty and assault filed against him by his wife in 2018. In a statement made by Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul), who presided over the single judge bench, it was revealed that Shami's wife had accused him of being unfaithful and maintaining sexual relations with multiple women.

“In the present case the learned Session Judge passed an order of stay. The hearing of the revision is still pending. And as such in view of the Judgment of the Supreme Court in Honnaiah T.H. (Supra) the order of the learned Session Judge requires no interference.” As per Live Law.

Shami's wife alleged assault

She further alleged that when she protested against these activities, he assaulted her on February 23, 2018. The petitioner filed a written complaint with the Jadavpur police station in March 2018 under Section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, which resulted in a charge sheet being filed against Shami.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Alipore issued arrest warrants against Shami and his relatives (Opposite parties) on August 29, 2019. In response, the Opposite parties filed a revision against the Magistrate's order before the Sessions Judge of Alipore, who admitted the revision and granted a stay on the proceedings until the matter was adjudicated on its merits on September 9, 2019.