West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar gives 7-day deadline to CS HK Dwivedi to reply to summons

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gave an ultimatum to state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to meet him within seven days over Netai Martyr Day’s programme on January 7. Dhankhar even said that if the CS fails to meet him, it will lead to violation of All India Service Rule Act 1968.

“LOP @SuvenduWB -Netai Martyr’s Day programme. CS @MamataOfficial H.K. Dwivedi @IASassociation to comply with directives & explain defiance in a week. Such treatment of LOP @WBPolice in spite of judicial order reflects “Law of ruler, not rule of law” and cannot be countenanced,” read Dhankhar’s tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It can be recalled that on January 7 despite Calcutta High Court’s verdict, Adhikari was not allowed to enter Netai at a Martyr Day’s programme following which the CS and HS were called by the Governor and citing that both of them are in ‘isolation’ both of them didn’t go to meet him on January 10.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that the Governor is working to make BJP ‘happy’.

“Guv doesn’t have any jurisdiction to call the CS and HS. He is just working as a BJP cadre. Instead of disrupting the functioning of the state government, he should cooperate with the TMC government,” said Hakim.

Poll analyst Ashok Ganguly claimed that if a Governor calls the CS and HS then they are ‘bound’ to reply back to the Governor.

“It is a violation of All India Service Act as the Chief Secretary is bound to give a report to the Governor if he asks for it,” claimed Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar on Wednesday took to Twitter to inform that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met and demanded a thorough probe in alleged criminal diversion of funds by the Trinamool Congress government.

“LOP @SuvenduWB called Dhankhar today & demanded thorough probe into criminal diversion of public funds over thousand crores @MamataOfficial for political purposes by way of sports clubs donations and MAA Canteen,” read Dhankhar’s tweet.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:29 PM IST