West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankar slams TMC for not sharing investment details in global business summit

Kolkata: The slugfest between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC leaders remained unabated even on Thursday after Dhankhar took to Twitter and slammed the TMC government for not responding to his letter last year on details of investments.

“ON Aug 25, 2020 sought from CM @MamataOfficial details of over Rs 12 LAC CRORE investments in 5 EDITIONS of BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT. No response now for over a year. Industrial climate calls for transparency & accountability. In industry WB pale shade of what it was!”, read the tweet.

Slamming the Governor, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “I would like to suggest @jdhankhar1to read the series of PAGLA DASHU written by Sukumar Roy. Hope he will enjoy it and feel some kind of satisfaction.”

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the West Bengal Governor has always been active outside his domain.

“The Governor was silent for a few days and now he again started interfering in those areas where he is not supposed to enter,” claimed Saugata.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:12 PM IST