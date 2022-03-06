West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankar once again slams Mamata Banerjee for alleged ‘Dialogue Stalemate’

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar once again taking to social media claimed that despite several attempts Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t meet him to clear his queries.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Dialogue Stalemate” between top constitutional functionaries in state -Guv and CM has been causing serious concern in well meaning quarters. It has thus become expedient to put in public domain continual & sustained outreach efforts by Guv to catalyze dialogue with CM.”

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that maintaining the protocols the Chief Minister should meet the Governor and solve the issues.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the Governor House is a ‘haunted place’ and the Governor is a ‘spirit’.

“The Governor just like the spirit moves around the Governor House. Whatever he feels is correct he does it. There is no reason why the Chief Minister should visit him,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the Governor met with the Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay at Raj Bhawan asking him to show his speech live during the Assembly session.

However, after meeting Dhankhar, Bandhopadhyay refused to comment on it and said that the Assembly session will start with Dhankhar’s speech.

It can be recalled that earlier in two sessions Dhankhar’s speech was ‘blackout’ in the Assembly following which a new slugfest between the Governor and the state government was seen.

After meeting the Speaker, Dhankhar on Twitter said, “The meeting with the Speaker was to ensure sanctity of proceedings and dignity of the office of Guv as during earlier such addresses these were compromised with “black out” of “live coverage” of the Guv address.”

