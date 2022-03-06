Mobile internet, broadband services to be suspended from March 7 to 16 in West Bengal - check details here

Mobile internet and broadband services in West Bengal will remain temporarily suspended in the upcoming days.

According to the state government's order, the internet services will be suspended in few blocks of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling districts to prevent unlawful activities. The services will remain suspended between 11 AM- 3:15 PM during March 7-9, March 11 -12, and March 14-16, reported news agency ANI.

West Bengal's Additional Chief Secretary, in an official order, said that intelligence reports have been received that internet transmissions and Voice over Internet Telephony might be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days.

“Intelligence reports have been received that Internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony may be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days…Examination of the information received gives reason to believe that such unlawful activities are likely to occur in the absence of preventive measures,” the order read.

“Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence within the jurisdiction of the Block/Police Stations listed in the Annexure,” the order added.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:44 PM IST