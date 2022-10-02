West Bengal: Govt felicitates 99 Durga puja pandals with 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman'

Photo: Representative Image

Divided into four categories (best of the best, special selection, innovative idea and environment-friendly), the West Bengal government had decided to felicitate 99 Durga Pandals with Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2022.

Two heavyweight Durga Puja committees, Chetla Agrani and Suruchi Sangha, both in south Kolkata, patronized by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim and TMC minister Arup Biswas, respectively won the first and second prize in the 'best of the best' category.

Another heavyweight Sreebhumi Sporting Club in North 24 Parganas, which pulls maximum crowds due to its innovative pandal, patronized by TMC minister Sujit Bose won the sixth prize in the ‘best of the best’ category.

Kumartuli Sarbojanin, Yuvamaitri and Salt Lake’s FD block Durga Pujas took away the top three positions in the ‘environment-friendly’ category.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the inauguration of the FD block puja, had slammed the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not cleaning the surroundings. Even the local people were seen complaining about the ‘untidy’ surroundings.

Meanwhile, 21 puja committees were given special prizes under Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, apart from 21 special prizes, a total of 42 community pujas have been selected in the ‘best of the best’ category.

289 pujas from districts will also be felicitated with this award.

