West Bengal: Govt employees join strike to push for hike in Dearness Allowance

Kolkata: Ignoring warnings of the West Bengal government, a large number of state government employees have joined the strike called for raising of Dearness Allowance (DA).

Chandan Chattopadhyay, member of the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, which called the strike, said that their strike was ‘successful’.

Trouble ahead for Mamata

“We knew our strike would be successful. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should remember what she had said during the former Left Front regime. She should publish white paper that her government doesn’t have money, and then under TMC’s leadership we will agitate in the national capital demanding backlog dues from the central government,” said Chattopadhyay.

Slamming the police, Chattopadhyay mentioned, “There were several incidents where it was seen that police was holding teachers by collar and was restricting them from attending the strike. Police have turned into slaves of the ruling party.”

No impact of the strike on the functioning of state government's offices

However, the state government in a press statement claimed, “There was no impact of the strike on the normal functioning of offices of the State Government. Attendance on the average in different offices was 90% or above. Most of the absentees were covered under different relaxations provided in the State Government circular issued vide. No. 1068-F(P2) dated March 9, 2023. Action will be initiated against employees who have willfully absented themselves today from work.”

In the circulation on March 9, the West Bengal government said, “no leave will be granted to state government employees on Friday. The notification, however, will not be applicable in case of hospitalisation, death in family, severe illness or absence continuing before March 9 or to those already on childcare, maternity and medical leave or those with prior sanctioned earned leave.”