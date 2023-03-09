West Bengal: BJP comes out in support of govt employees over Dearness Allowance (DA) issue

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: The BJP assured all help to state government employees who would participate in the strike over Dearness Allowance (DA) issue on Friday.

Talking to the media, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that if any employees after joining the protest get harassed then they can contact BJP.

“If any one after attending the protests gets physically or mentally harassed or faces any untoward incident at their work place then they can personally contact BJP and the saffron camp assures of all help, said Adhikari.

"BJP double engine government gives high DA"

Taking potshots at the Mamata government, Adhikari said the government should match up to at least DA given by the Tripura government which offers 17 per cent.

“The BJP double engine government gives high DA. Despite being bankrupt, when BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, the government gradually increased the DA in Tripura. Yogi Adityanath gave extra DA,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a circular warning of ‘break of service’ if anyone doesn’t report to the duties.

CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty slammed the government and said the protest should continue as the government employees are being 'deprived' of DA.

Mamata met Governor

The protesting state government employees also mentioned that despite odds they will hold the strike across the state on Friday.

Mamata on Thursday met Governor CV Ananda Bose at his official residence.

According to sources, the Governor sought to know about the protest to which Mamata informed him about the government's present financial condition.