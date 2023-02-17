West Bengal: Governor House wants probe against former Principal Secretary | Twitter ICC

Kolkata: A day after Nandini Chakraborty was relieved from her duties as Principal Secretary of Governor CV Ananda Bose and was made Principal Secretary of the state tourism department, sources in Governor House said that the Governor has asked the state government to probe against Nandini for allegedly giving wrong information about the internal functioning of the Governor House to the state secretariat.

It may be noted that the saffron camp had voiced its discontent during Bose's speech in the Assembly and the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Governor should not have read out the speech given to him by the government as it had ‘false’ claims about the state.

The controversial speech

On January 26, Bose had ‘Haathe Khori’ (ritual to start learning Bengali alphabets) and during his speech he said ‘Joy Bangla’ which is the political slogan of ruling Trinamool Congress.

“The Governor cannot be blamed as his speech was prepared by the Chief Minister along with Nandini Chakraborty,” Adhikari said on January 26.

Last week BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited the Governor to inform him about the alleged ‘corruption’ in West Bengal. Soon after Majumdar left, the Governor issued a statement saying his motto will be to uphold the country's Constitution.

Bose on last Monday had visited the national capital and had a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who was incidentally the former Governor of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that in the list of names of the probable new principalsecretary of the Governor there is no mention of any Bengali person.

Slamming the statement, BJP spokesperson Shamik Battacharya said that TMC is trying to draw wages between the different communities.

