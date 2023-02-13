West Bengal governor's Principal secretary relieved of duties; Bose meets Dhankhar in Delhi | Twitter ICC

Kolkata: After the BJP created ruckus over the Governor CV Ananda Bose’s speech in the West Bengal Assembly and its members staging a walkout, his principal secretary Nandini Chakraborty was on Tuesday relieved of her Raj Bhavan duties. Sources said the move follows as a new team was being constituted.

Trinamool Congress said BJP was unhappy as the new governor was not listening to anyone and keeping good terms with the state government. Notably, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had on Jan 26 criticised Nandini for preparing the speech of Bose with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bose's speech

On Jan 26, Bose had ‘Haathe Khori’ (ritual to start learning Bengali alphabets) and during his speech he said ‘Joy Bangla’, the political slogan of ruling Trinamool. “The governor cannot be bla­m­ed as his speech was prepared by the CM, along with IAS Nandini Chakraborty,” Adhikari had said. Last week, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar visited the governor to inform him of the alleged ‘corruption’. After he left, Bose said his motto would be to uphold the Constitution. Meanwhile, Bose on Monday visited Delhi and met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the ex-Bengal governor. “The governor is getting on track. In the assembly, he should have tabled the speech just like the Tamil Nadu Governor, as it was factually wrong,” Adhikari said, which the TMC criticised.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)