West Bengal: BJP MLA says Governor reading speech given by Mamata Banerjee’s government

Kolkata: Questioning the speech of Governor CV Ananda Bose, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that Bose's comment about the state government was completely ‘contrary’ when he was a part of the central team that visited Bengal earlier due to post poll violence.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Paul accused Bose of reading the speech given by Mamata Banerjee’s government.

“The central team comprising CV Ananda Bose and others that visited Bengal after the Assembly election results mentioned about violence and also that the state administration didn’t cooperate with them. I have evidence that Bose was part of the team and has submitted in the House. Now he is reading out the speech given by Mamata government which is praising the law and order situation in Bengal,” said the fashion designer-turned-politician.

It may be noted that the BJP MLAs on February 8 walked out of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly during the speech of Governor CV Ananda Bose and protested outside the House.

While Bose was speaking about ‘good law and order in the state’, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs chanting ‘Chor Dhoro, Jail Bhoro’ (catch the thieves and put them in jail) walked out of the Assembly. However, TMC MLA Tapas Roy condemned the comment of Paul.

