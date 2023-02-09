West Bengal: Mamata holds meeting with GTA chairperson Anit Thapa

File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairperson Anit Thapa at the state Legislative Assembly over proper implementation of GTA act 2011.

In a letter to the CM, Thapa had earlier said that, “Since GTA has been entrusted with administrative, financial and executive powers in the GTA region under section 26 of the GTA Act 2011, all development works, policies of the Govt. related to transferred departments may be executed, implemented through GTA.”

Demand of separate statehood of North Bengal

It may be noted that amidst the demand of separate statehood of North Bengal by the BJP, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on January 27 had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing that GJM wants to withdraw itself from the 2011 GTA pact. Ajay Edward’s Humro Party had also lent support to the demand of GJM.

“The Home and Hill Affairs Department, West Bengal may issue instructions to all concerned departments with request to make all correspondences to the Principal Secretary, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on matters regarding transferred subjects to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration for implementation of different Govt. programme and policies,” further read the letter.

“Allocation of pending State Plan Fund for current financial year as well as the backlog of previous years since 2014-15 and appropriate enhancement of the annual State Plan and Non Plan budgetary allocation of GTA. Allocation of non-plan funds of transferred departments to ODO of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. Issuance of land right for people living in Tea Gardens and Cinchona Plantation area under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration,” also read the 31 pointers letter.

