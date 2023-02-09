West Bengal: ED seizes ₹1.4 crore cash from premises of Gajraj Group in Kolkata, opposition slams TMC

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

Kolkata: After raiding the premises of Gajraj Group in Kolkata on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said they have seized ₹1.4 crore in cash and identified a person who was “handling illegal cash for a minister” originating from coal smuggling and was making an attempt to launder the money through his close confidant Manjit Singh Grewal alias Jitti Bhai.

“This money was unaccounted cash, part of the total cash payment of approximately ₹9 Crore for a property called Salasar Guest House at undervalued price. The market value of this property is more than ₹12 Crore, however the deed value of the same is shown around ₹3 Crore. This money was part of the agreed differential amount to be paid in cash from the proceeds generated from coal smuggling,” read the press statement issued by the central agency.

CPI (M) and BJP slam TMC

Mentioning that further investigation is in process, the central agency sources also added that ‘the preliminary analysis of material on record suggests a greater nexus and it appears that this person was also involved in handling illegal cash of a minister.’

“On February 8, registration of the same was done at undervalued price at the office of Addl Sub registrar, Alipore and cash was being exchanged at the office of one Vikram Sakaria of Gajraj Group at around 5p.m.. At the same time, ED searched the said premise and recovered,” further read the press statement.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) and BJP slammed the ruling TMC party.