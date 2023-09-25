West Bengal: Governor Bose Skips World Culture Festival Event In the USA, Cites State's 'Financial Crisis'

Dr CV Ananda Bose | Wikipedia

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday decided to miss the World Culture Festival in the USA citing that it would create further expenditure from public exchequer especially when the state is facing some financial crisis.

According to a press statement issued by Raj Bhavan it mentioned, "Governor had initially decided to attend the function as a representative of the Culture Capital of India – Kolkata – and the country at this international forum.

Guv attending WCF would have cost exchequer

The organisers would bear the expenses for the Governor and his entourage. However, Governor decided that it would not be appropriate to accept foreign hospitality. Protocol also demands that. In view of this, the Governor attending the WCF would mean expenditure from the public exchequer. Hence, at this juncture, when the State is facing financial difficulties and adversities such as dengue deaths. Governor has decided not to attend the World Culture Festival in the USA."

Collaboration with American universities was also to be discussed at WCF

"Constructive discussions regarding collaboration with American Universities, that will benefit university students of Bengal, was also on the agenda to be discussed on the sidelines of the WCF. The Governor as Chancellor has decided to hold such meetings online as a cost-cutting measure. Where direct contact is required with the American Universities, Indian Embassy officials in the USA shall be requested to be in touch with the American university authorities," further read the statement.

