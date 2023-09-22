West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Advocates Apolitical Role for Raj Bhavan, Emphasises Promotion of Art and Culture

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | Twitter

Kolkata: Amidst a tussle between the West Bengal government and the Governor, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that Raj Bhavan should remain 'apolitical and use for the promotion of art and culture'.

Bose was talking to the media while inaugurating the logo of the Kalakranti Mission and the bicycle rally.

'The mystery is history now'

Asked about the letter that he had sent to both the central government and the state government Bose said, "If those of my constitutional colleagues who had received the letter wants to speak about it then they can speak. The mystery is history now."

It can be recalled that State Education Minister Bratya Basu had earlier compared Bose with a 'Vampire' after be said that he would take 'midnight action'.

Bose wrote two confidential letters to government

As a part of the midnight action, Bose had written two confidential letters to both the government. Before leaving for Spain and Dubai, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Governor had wished her for her foreign tour.

The tussle between the Governor and the state government started after Bose started appointing interim VCs in state universities. The Supreme Court had asked to prepare a 'search committee' that would appoint the VCs.

On Friday Governor Bose cleared that he had formed the committee but refused to speak much on it.