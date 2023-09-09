West Bengal: Bose vs Basu Faceoff!

Bratya Basu (L) and CV Ananda Bose (R) | File pic

Kolkata: West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu taking to X had compared West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with a 'vampire'.

"See till midnight, see the action” BEWARE! BEWARE! BEWARE! New Vampire in the town! Citizens please watch yourselves. Eagerly waiting for the “Rakkhas Prahar”, according to Indian Mythology!," mentioned Basu on X.

"See till midnight, see the action"

BEWARE! BEWARE! BEWARE!

New Vampire in the town! Citizens please watch yourselves. Eagerly waiting for the "Rakkhas Prahar", according to Indian Mythology! 😱 😳 — Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) September 9, 2023

Basu's comment came after Governor Bose while talking to media said that some 'action' will be taken at 'midnight'. "I am glad I have acted. Wait for the stroke of midnight today (Saturday midnight). You will see the action," said Governor Bose.

The Educationist's Forum of West Bengal had also slammed the Governor. In a press statement issued by them it is written, "it is in unfortunate that the statutory head, the Chancellor is blaring out threats of staging a midnight drama of revenge..."

Read Also West Bengal News: Tussle Between Government And Governor CV Ananda Bose

Govt and governor are at loggerheads

It can be recalled that the state government and the Governor are at loggerheads over the appointment of the new Vice Chancellors of the state universities.

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had threatened to block the funds, Governor Bose on Thursday through a video message in Bengali alleged that the names which the state government had recommended for Vice Chancellors of state universities had names of people who are corrupt and also have harassment charges against them.

"As the Chancellor of the universities, how can I make such people the VCs? Educational institutions should be corruption and violence-free. Brothers and sisters, how can I appoint such people as VCs who are corrupt and have harassment charges against them? But appointing interim VCs was also necessary to make the universities operational," Governor Bose was heard saying.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)