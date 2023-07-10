West Bengal: Governor Bose Meets Amit Shah, Tight-lipped About Outcome

Suvendu Adhikari meets Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss 'deteriorating law and order situation' in West Bengal | Twitter/@SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Speculations started soon after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose left for Delhi on the day of rural polls. On Monday, Bose held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national capital.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Bose said “good will happen in the days to come”.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. If winter comes can spring be far behind? The darkest hour is before the dawn. Good will happen in the days to come," said Bose without divulging anything about the meeting.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged that the Governor should initiate implementation of 355 in Bengal.

"The central government itself cannot impose 355. Either the court or the cabinet can ask for it. Manipur cabinet had asked for the same. Here the cabinet will not ask but Governor has the power to ask the central government for 355. So, he should do the needful," mentioned Adhikari.

Governor personally visited violence-hit areas

Adhikari also mentioned that the Governor had visited several violence-hit areas and has heard and seen the problems of people.

Governor Bose had visited several areas after sporadic violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal, and said that he is convinced that there are incidents of violence at some pockets.

Stating that he wants to become 'Ground Zero Governor', Bose had also mentioned that 'political Holi with human blood should be stopped'.

Even though the Governor had slammed that State Election Commissioner claiming that he had failed to discharge his duty, reports of violence and death was seen even on rural poll day on July 8.