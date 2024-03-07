West Bengal: Former Justice Ganguly Joins BJP

Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay | ANI

Kolkata: At a time when former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, saffron camp MLA Mukutmani Adhikari joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the Women's Day rally of the ruling party.

Joining the saffron camp, former justice Gangopadhyay said, “I will be a dedicated BJP worker and the first priority is to oust the corrupt party from power.”

Defecting to the ruling party, the BJP MLA said that he joined TMC as he "could not work" for the common people.

“I just want to work for the benefit of the common people. But staying in BJP I could not do that so I had decided to join TMC,” said Mukutmani Adhikari.

Asked why he didn't resign from the MLA post to which he said that he will resign soon.

BJP Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar said that Adhikari defected to TMC as he didn’t get a ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without naming the former Justice slammed him for joining BJP.

“BJP babu sitting in the chair of Justice you said that you will join BJP. Your mask is open now. Everyone can understand that most of the order he has passed was politically motivated. You have taken the jobs of several people. Wherever you contest from, I will take all students there whose job you have withheld,” said Banerjee.