West Bengal: Former TMC Leader Tapas Roy Joins BJP

Kolkata: Ending the speculations, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas Roy on Wednesday had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and party’s state observer Mangal Pandey.

After defecting to the saffron camp, Roy said that he will be a dedicated worker of the saffron camp.

“Those who know me are aware of my dedication and allegiance. I will give everything to the BJP. Whatever responsibilities will be given to me I will deliver my duties,” said Roy.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Former TMC leader Tapas Roy joined BJP today in the presence of West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal BJP chief Sukant Majumdar at the BJP party office in Kolkata.

Coming down heavily on the state government, Roy said, “The state government is in favor of demons like Shahjahan Sheikh, Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra. With full loyalty I got myself included in Modi’s family.”

Ahead of joining, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that BJP will only induct ‘honest’ leaders like Tapas Roy.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that it is ‘unfortunate’ that leaders like Tapas Roy left the party and joined BJP.

“It is unfortunate that Tapas da had left TMC. It is more unfortunate that he has joined the BJP against whom he once fought,” said Ghosh.

VIDEO | "Considering the situation of the state and what's happening in West Bengal, I have left TMC. I have resigned from all organisational and official responsibilities, and joined the BJP," says former TMC leader Tapas Roy after joining BJP.

Meanwhile, Roy’s resignation letter from the post of MLA was rejected by Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

Roy met Bandhopadhyay at the state Assembly to see whether the letter was in proper format.

Talking to the media, Bandhopadhyay said, “The format of the letter was not proper so I didn’t accept it. He (Roy) said that on Thursday afternoon he will tender fresh resignation in keeping to the proper format.”