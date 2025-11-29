Delhi Fire: 3 Killed, 2 Women Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts At Residential Building In Tigri Extension

3 Killed, 2 Women Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts At Residential Building In Sangam Vihar | X | IANS

New Delhi, November 29: Three people were reportedly killed and two women were seriously injured after a major fire broke out in a four-storey residential building at Tigri Extension In South Delhi on Saturday evening. The Delhi Police said that the fire broke out at the residential building in Tigri Extension and team reached immediately on the spot after receiving the information.

As per reports from IANS, the police received a PCR call about the fire at Block B, Tigri Extension, at 6:24 pm. When the team reached the spot, they found the entire building engulfed in flames. The fire had started from a footwear shop on the ground floor and quickly spread upward.

Police officials confirmed that three bodies were found from the spot. The police further stated that two injured women were rescued from the building and immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crime and Forensic teams have reached the site to examine the cause of the fire and gather evidence. Police said that further investigation is underway to determine how the fire started and whether any negligence was involved.

Delhi Police said, "A PCR call regarding a fire at Block B, Tigri Extension, was received at PS Tigri via DD No. 63-A at 06:24 PM. Police personnel reached the spot and found a four-storey building engulfed in a massive fire originating from the ground-floor footwear shop. Three casualties were found at the scene. Two injured women were rescued and shifted to the hospital. Crime and Forensic Teams have been called for a detailed examination. Further investigation is underway."