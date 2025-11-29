 Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Heavy Rains Lash Delta Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Heavy Rains Lash Delta Districts

Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Heavy Rains Lash Delta Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system, which lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, was likely to intensify slightly and move towards the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast by early November 30.

N ChithraUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Heavy Rains Lash Delta Districts | Grok

Chennai: With Cyclone Ditwah inching steadily towards the Tamil Nadu coast, several southern and Cauvery delta districts continued to witness torrential rain through Friday night and into Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system, which lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, was likely to intensify slightly and move towards the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast by early November 30.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the cyclone was located about 190 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 300 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 400 km south of Chennai. Moving at 8 kmph, it is expected to continue on a north-northwestward track, travelling parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast till Sunday. The weather office projects that the system will weaken into a deep depression by Sunday evening due to strong wind shear and the intrusion of cold dry air as it approaches the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain has already been recorded in several districts. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Saturday, Kodiayakarai in Nagapattinam district received 25 cm of rainfall, while Vedaranyam (19 cm), Velankanni (13 cm), Tirupoondi and Nagapattinam (12 cm each) also reported intense showers. Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Red alerts have been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry, while Tiruvallur and Ranipet are under red alert for Sunday. Fourteen districts, including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli and Nagapattinam, remain under orange alert.

In anticipation of very heavy rain, water discharge from Chennai’s major reservoirs was increased early Saturday. Poondi reservoir’s discharge was raised to 2,500 cusecs, Cholavaram to 400 cusecs, Chembarambakkam to 1,200 cusecs and Red Hills to 1,000 cusecs.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbaikars To Form Human Chain At Carter Road To Demand Action Against Rising Air Pollution
Mumbaikars To Form Human Chain At Carter Road To Demand Action Against Rising Air Pollution
Palghar Crime: 3 Youths Beaten Up Over Orange Colour Of iPhone 17 In Vasai's Gavrai Pada Area; Accused Detained | VIDEO
Palghar Crime: 3 Youths Beaten Up Over Orange Colour Of iPhone 17 In Vasai's Gavrai Pada Area; Accused Detained | VIDEO
Assam Protests: Bodo Students Storm, Vandalise BTC Secretariat In Kokrajhar As Anger Boils Over - VIDEO
Assam Protests: Bodo Students Storm, Vandalise BTC Secretariat In Kokrajhar As Anger Boils Over - VIDEO
Assam: GoM’s ST Report Sparks Outrage As 6 Communities Get New 'ST-Valley' Category With No Real Benefits
Assam: GoM’s ST Report Sparks Outrage As 6 Communities Get New 'ST-Valley' Category With No Real Benefits

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said on Saturday that extensive precautionary measures were underway in Cuddalore district. Inspections were being conducted under the supervision of the District Collector, he said, adding that arrangements had been made to provide accommodation and food for more than one lakh people. The government has identified 239 vulnerable areas and listed 925 pregnant women who may require medical assistance; steps have been taken to admit them to nearby hospitals for timely care.

Read Also
India Sets Up Emergency Help Desk In Colombo As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Flooding, Mass Evacuations...
article-image

Preparations are also in place to clear trees that may fall in strong winds and drain water from low-lying areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed and is on standby to handle any emergency as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the coast.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Protests: Bodo Students Storm, Vandalise BTC Secretariat In Kokrajhar As Anger Boils Over -...

Assam Protests: Bodo Students Storm, Vandalise BTC Secretariat In Kokrajhar As Anger Boils Over -...

Assam: GoM’s ST Report Sparks Outrage As 6 Communities Get New 'ST-Valley' Category With No Real...

Assam: GoM’s ST Report Sparks Outrage As 6 Communities Get New 'ST-Valley' Category With No Real...

Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Heavy Rains Lash Delta Districts

Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Heavy Rains Lash Delta Districts

Delhi Fire: 3 Killed, 2 Women Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts At Residential Building In Tigri...

Delhi Fire: 3 Killed, 2 Women Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts At Residential Building In Tigri...

'There Will Be Jihad If...': Jamiat Chief Accuses SC Of Failing To Protect Rights Of Minorities;...

'There Will Be Jihad If...': Jamiat Chief Accuses SC Of Failing To Protect Rights Of Minorities;...