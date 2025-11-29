Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Heavy Rains Lash Delta Districts | Grok

Chennai: With Cyclone Ditwah inching steadily towards the Tamil Nadu coast, several southern and Cauvery delta districts continued to witness torrential rain through Friday night and into Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system, which lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, was likely to intensify slightly and move towards the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast by early November 30.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the cyclone was located about 190 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 300 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 400 km south of Chennai. Moving at 8 kmph, it is expected to continue on a north-northwestward track, travelling parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast till Sunday. The weather office projects that the system will weaken into a deep depression by Sunday evening due to strong wind shear and the intrusion of cold dry air as it approaches the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain has already been recorded in several districts. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Saturday, Kodiayakarai in Nagapattinam district received 25 cm of rainfall, while Vedaranyam (19 cm), Velankanni (13 cm), Tirupoondi and Nagapattinam (12 cm each) also reported intense showers. Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Red alerts have been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry, while Tiruvallur and Ranipet are under red alert for Sunday. Fourteen districts, including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli and Nagapattinam, remain under orange alert.

In anticipation of very heavy rain, water discharge from Chennai’s major reservoirs was increased early Saturday. Poondi reservoir’s discharge was raised to 2,500 cusecs, Cholavaram to 400 cusecs, Chembarambakkam to 1,200 cusecs and Red Hills to 1,000 cusecs.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said on Saturday that extensive precautionary measures were underway in Cuddalore district. Inspections were being conducted under the supervision of the District Collector, he said, adding that arrangements had been made to provide accommodation and food for more than one lakh people. The government has identified 239 vulnerable areas and listed 925 pregnant women who may require medical assistance; steps have been taken to admit them to nearby hospitals for timely care.

Preparations are also in place to clear trees that may fall in strong winds and drain water from low-lying areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed and is on standby to handle any emergency as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the coast.