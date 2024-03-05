West Bengal: CEC Rajiv Kumar Assures There Will Be No Place For Fear & Intimidation During Lok Sabha Elections

Kolkata: After reviewing the preparedness of the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that there would be absolute ‘zero tolerance’ to any violence in democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the CEC said that strict directives have been given to the district police chiefs and DMs to be impartial and also to ensure violence-free elections.

“Strict directives have been given to everyone to level playing field for every political party. Instructions have been given to the state administration about absolutely zero tolerance to any violence in democracy,” said Kumar.

The CEC has also appealed to the voters of the state to join in large numbers to the festival of democracy without any fear.

Referring to the deployment of the central forces in the state ahead of the elections, Kumar said that it is being done in advance for confidence building measures.

“Deployment of the Central force will be done impartially and in consultation with DEO, SP/CP and general observer in sensitive areas and plan of deployment to be shared with political parties in weekly meetings,” further added the CEC.

The CEC informed that the Commission has launched different apps including “Voter Helpline”, “Suvidha Portal”, “Know Your Candidate” and “Election Seizure Management System” for voters, political parties and others convenience.

“If there is any problem which gets reported in the portal the commission will reach there within 100 minutes. Some polling booths will be women centric and the police personnel will also be women and some booths will be for specially abled people. There will be three tier security for EVM strong rooms and with 24x7 CCTV coverage,” further mentioned Kumar.