West Bengal: Calcutta HC Directs CBI Probe On Sheikh Shahjahan & Sandeshkhali Violence

Calcutta High Court |

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had order CBI probe on Sheikh Shahjahan and the Sandeshkhali incident of sexual harassment against women and land grab incident by arrested former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

The court has also mentioned that the CID should handover Shahjahan to CBI and all the documents by 4:30 pm.

The division bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam of Calcutta High Court had ordered that three FIRs of Nazat and Basirhat police stations should be probed by the central agency.

Following the court’s order CBI officers along with central forces have reached Bhabani Bhaban where Shahjahan is kept and even after waiting for over two hours had to return empty handed as CBI sources said that the CID refused to handover Shahjahan as the state government had moved Supreme Court challenging the order of High Court.

It may be recalled that on January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were attacked and mobbed by people after they (ED) went to raid Shahjahan’s house in connection to multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The January 5 incident led to violent protests by the villagers against Shahjahan and alleged that he forcibly took lands of the villagers and turned it into fisheries and also used to sexually harass women.