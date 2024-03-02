West Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team To Visit Sandeshkhali On March 3

Calcutta High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Kolkata: Following the order of Calcutta High Court, a central fact-finding committee is likely to visit Sandeshkhali on Sunday. The central fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice L. Narsimha Reddy (Retd), tried to visit Sandeshkhali on February 25 to visit the alleged victims of sexual harassments and those whose land has been grabbed by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan but was stopped by police.

On February 28, the committee moved court and the single-judge bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda permitted the committee to visit the place. On the other hand, according to CID sources, arrested Shahjahan had reportedly admitted that he was in Sandeshkhali when he was absconding for 55 days. Meanwhile, a Left student wing delegation headed by Minakshi Mukherjee was stopped at Basirhat police station on Saturday.

Staging a sit-in demonstration, Mukherjee said, “The police always protect the criminals and don't pay heed to those who work democratically. They failed to find Shahjahan for 55 days and are now stopping us.”

Shahjahan's arrest

Notably, on February 29, Shahjahan the main accused of Sandeshkhali land grab and sexual harassment incident was arrested by state police from Minakha area near Sandeshkhali.