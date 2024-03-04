West Bengal: Election Commission's Full Bench Meets Political Parties & Authorities For Discussion On Lok Sabha Polls Preparations

X

Kolkata: Full bench of Election Commission (EC) on Monday held a meeting with all political parties, and also with DMs and SP to discuss the preparedness of the state regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, on Sunday, the EC bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Arun Goel visited Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation demanded elections in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies on a single day and not in phases.

Day 1 : CEC Rajiv Kumar & EC Arun Goel reviewing poll preparedness for forthcoming #LokSabhaElection2024 in #WestBengal with DMs/ SPs / Commissioner of Police in Kolkata today.



Earlier, Commission also met representatives of political parties. #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/AWv3WZp7VE — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 4, 2024

Talking to the media, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “We have opposed voting booths in multi storied buildings. We have also asked the EC to ensure central forces are not pressurized by BJP and requested them to keep a close watch on habitual offender Suvendu Adhikari. We also said that the central agencies must not impede the electoral process.”

The delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however, demanded that only CAPF should be deployed in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections.

“We demanded videography of all the polling booths. We also said that the route march by CAPF personnel must be supervised by police observers as we all know the role that state police play here. In case of any unrest or trouble only CAPF should be asked to intervene and also requested to refrain from deployment of home guards, civic volunteers or green police,” said the BJP delegation.