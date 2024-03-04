West Bengal News: TMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Rebel Leader Kunal Ghosh Over Derogatory Comments On Kolkata MP Sudip Bandopadhya

Trinamool Congress has issued a show-cause notice to its rebel leader, Kunal Ghosh, asking him to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for making derogatory comments against Sudip Bandopadhya, the party MP from Kolkata (North) constituency.

Kunal Ghosh confirmed about the letter of show-cause and said that he will reply in due course after thoroughly going through the contents. Incidentally, he was informed about the notice on Monday while he was at the residence of six-time party legislator Tapas Roy, who resigned as the member of the state Assembly as well as from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress.

Tapas Roy arrives at WBLA to resign as MLA. He is severing all ties with TMC here & now. Future path is unknown but to join BJP, it will require direct approval from LoP Suvendu Adhikari himself. Kunal Ghosh will however not be welcomed & such has been already conveyed. pic.twitter.com/FJDGzRfrH3 — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) March 4, 2024

Ghosh, along with state education minister Bratya Basu, was at Roy's residence to convince the latter to refrain from taking the decision. While speaking to the mediapersons, Roy also ridiculed the timing for sending Ghosh the letter of show-cause.

"Kunal came to my residence on behalf of the party to convince me so that I do not resign. Interestingly, then only the letter of show-cause was issued to him by the party's state president Subrata Bakshi," Roy said.

Recently, Kunal Ghosh tendered his resignation from the posts of party spokesman and state general secretary. Although his resignation as spokesman was accepted, the same for state general secretary was not. On March 2, he made a post on his official X handle about an investigation into who footed the bills for Bandyopadhyay's hospitalisation at Apollo, Bhubaneswar after he was arrested by the CBI in January 2017 in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund case.

"If agencies try to avoid this, I should move a Ld Court praying for investigation into this matter," said Ghosh in his message on X where he tagged the ED and CBI Directors.