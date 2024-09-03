West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out In Nizam Palace Quarters Adjacent To CBI Office In Kolkata; No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the staff quarters at the sixth floor of Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On information, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

No casualties have been reported for now.

Notably, the Nizam Palace is situated next to the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office where Dr Sandip Ghosh former principal of RG Kar Medical College, was taken before it caught fire.

Fire breaks out at Nizam Palace, Kolkata, near Camac Street that houses the CBI office. Blaze in central government quarters is now under control. Cause under investigation.@CBIHeadquarters #Kolkata #Fire pic.twitter.com/6Ps9teg2ir — Taaza TV (@taazatv) September 3, 2024

About Nizam Palace

Nizam Palace is a tier A heritage building on AJC Bose Road in Kolkata. it was constructed in 1933. Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, acquired it as his Kolkata residence from a businessman of Armenian descent, Johannes Carapie.