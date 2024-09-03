 West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out In Nizam Palace Quarters Adjacent To CBI Office In Kolkata; No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Fire Breaks Out In Nizam Palace Quarters Adjacent To CBI Office In Kolkata; No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out In Nizam Palace Quarters Adjacent To CBI Office In Kolkata; No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Nizam Palace is a tier A heritage building on AJC Bose Road in Kolkata. it was constructed in 1933. Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, acquired it as his Kolkata residence from a businessman of Armenian descent, Johannes Carapie.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the staff quarters at the sixth floor of Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On information, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

No casualties have been reported for now.

Notably, the Nizam Palace is situated next to the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office where Dr Sandip Ghosh former principal of RG Kar Medical College, was taken before it caught fire.

FPJ Shorts
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 132.93 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 132.93 Times
Bombay HC Issues Notice To State, DGP On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s Plea To Consolidate FIRs Over Dr BR Ambedkar Photograph Incident
Bombay HC Issues Notice To State, DGP On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s Plea To Consolidate FIRs Over Dr BR Ambedkar Photograph Incident
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
Read Also
West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out At Factory In North 24 Parganas, Terrifying Video Of Raging Blaze...
article-image

About Nizam Palace

Nizam Palace is a tier A heritage building on AJC Bose Road in Kolkata. it was constructed in 1933. Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, acquired it as his Kolkata residence from a businessman of Armenian descent, Johannes Carapie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People...

Delhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Vijayawada Floods: Video Shows Men Wading Through Neck-Deep Waters Carrying Baby In A Box Placed On...

Vijayawada Floods: Video Shows Men Wading Through Neck-Deep Waters Carrying Baby In A Box Placed On...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Video Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead Near...

Video Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead Near...